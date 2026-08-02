First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,681 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $751,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,273,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.83.

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Littelfuse Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $442.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.36 and a 1 year high of $500.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -884.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.41. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $738.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

See Also

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