First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 77,617 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 77,617 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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