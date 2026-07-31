First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,318 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Intuitive Machines worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William John Liquori, Jr. sold 18,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $547,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,057,296.25. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $5,537,289.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,365,847.36. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,420,683 shares of company stock valued at $172,629,934. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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