First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CUZ opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $268.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.62%.Cousins Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-2.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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