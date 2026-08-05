First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 207.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,010 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.14.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $196.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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