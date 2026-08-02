First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,617 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.48.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,321,592. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Goodman sold 3,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $387,328.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,087.91. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,607,813 shares of company stock worth $387,818,004. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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