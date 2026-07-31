First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,497,828 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 13,508.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,916 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,497,828 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of AGNC Investment worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,745,127 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,047,828,000 after buying an additional 1,304,782 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 486,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 146,508 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,355,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 215,586 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 786,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 512,574 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 921.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 514,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 406,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,417. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

See Also

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