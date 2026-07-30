First Trust Advisors LP Buys 15,261 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,487 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $10,058,486.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $573,177.60. The trade was a 94.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Charter Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $160.00 to $101.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $226.88.

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Charter Communications Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.55 and a 12-month high of $285.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 42.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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