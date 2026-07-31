First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,201 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,838 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Penske Automotive Group worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 14,852.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,411 shares of the company's stock worth $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 878,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 39,232.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,660,000 after purchasing an additional 861,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,467 shares of the company's stock worth $204,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,767 shares of the company's stock worth $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,895 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $238,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $257,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,992.80. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.52.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.20. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Penske Automotive Group's payout ratio is 42.39%.

More Penske Automotive Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Penske Automotive Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Adjusted earnings were $3.62 per share, above the $3.42 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $8.5 billion versus estimates of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group Reports Quarterly Results

Adjusted earnings were $3.62 per share, above the $3.42 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $8.5 billion versus estimates of $7.98 billion. Positive Sentiment: Retail volume and revenue growth were encouraging. New and used automotive units delivered increased 5% to more than 125,000, and reported revenue rose roughly 6% to $8.5 billion. The results suggest continued demand across Penske’s automotive and commercial truck businesses. Penske Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

New and used automotive units delivered increased 5% to more than 125,000, and reported revenue rose roughly 6% to $8.5 billion. The results suggest continued demand across Penske’s automotive and commercial truck businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call provided additional context. Investors are reviewing the company’s outlook, operating trends and commentary on its international automotive retail, commercial vehicle and transportation-services operations to determine whether the growth can persist. Penske Automotive Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are reviewing the company’s outlook, operating trends and commentary on its international automotive retail, commercial vehicle and transportation-services operations to determine whether the growth can persist. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year earnings declined. Adjusted EPS fell from $3.78 in the prior-year quarter to $3.62, despite the revenue increase. Reported net income was $260 million, while adjusted net income was $238 million, indicating that profit growth is lagging sales growth. Penske Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Adjusted EPS fell from $3.78 in the prior-year quarter to $3.62, despite the revenue increase. Reported net income was $260 million, while adjusted net income was $238 million, indicating that profit growth is lagging sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Expectations may be elevated. PAG is trading near its one-year high after a substantial advance, so investors may be looking for accelerating earnings and margins rather than merely an earnings beat. The year-over-year EPS decline likely contributed to the cautious reaction.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: PAG, headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

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