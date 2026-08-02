First Trust Advisors LP Buys 247,797 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 410.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,144 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 247,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Curbline Properties worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CURB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,270 shares of the company's stock worth $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 74,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,437 shares of the company's stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock worth $57,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 127,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CURB opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 251.85%.

Insider Transactions at Curbline Properties

In related news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 55,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,674,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,755.42. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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