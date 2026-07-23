First Trust Advisors LP Buys 349,939 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788,565 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 349,939 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Kinder Morgan worth $160,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3%

KMI opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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