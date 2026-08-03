First Trust Advisors LP Buys 361,825 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,569 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 361,825 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Amprius Technologies worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $9.61 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,459,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,170,554.60. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,280,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report).

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