First Trust Advisors LP Buys 374,959 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,887 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 374,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Klaviyo worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,160 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock worth $466,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,812 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVYO. Benchmark cut their price target on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.95.

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Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $3,105,048.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,048.69. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,274,500.16. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105 over the last three months. 37.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -483.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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