First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,719 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,235 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 504.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $248.00 to $218.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:MOH opened at $199.06 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $244.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day moving average of $177.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,105.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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