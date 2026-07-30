First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,371 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 169,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.83% of Five9 worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.93.

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Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, President Andy Dignan sold 8,203 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $203,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 278,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,097.60. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,057.51. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $28.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Five9's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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