First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.75.

View Our Latest Report on PTCT

Trending Headlines about PTC Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. Positive Sentiment: Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Corporate Update and Financial Results

Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Corporate Update and Financial Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. PTC Therapeutics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. Negative Sentiment: Despite the headline beat and raised guidance, the stock’s reaction suggests investors may have been expecting even stronger results or a more aggressive outlook. PTC remains unprofitable on a reported basis, with a negative net margin, leaving valuation sensitive to sustained commercial growth and pipeline execution. PTC Therapeutics Q2 Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $360.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. PTC Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 19,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $1,487,474.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 70,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,236.44. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 12,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $917,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,742,154.10. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,662 shares of company stock worth $16,347,994. Insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While PTC Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here