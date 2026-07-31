First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,896 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of ADT worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 503.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth about $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in ADT by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Omar Khan acquired 7,280 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,086.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $50,086.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad acquired 7,500 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,754.50. This represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key ADT News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.312 billion, ahead of forecasts near $1.30 billion. Revenue increased 2% year over year, primarily because of stronger security installation and product sales. ADT Beats Q2 CY2026 Sales Expectations

ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.312 billion, ahead of forecasts near $1.30 billion. Revenue increased 2% year over year, primarily because of stronger security installation and product sales. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and shareholder returns were major catalysts. Operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million through buybacks and dividends during the first half, including $478 million of share repurchases in the quarter. ADT Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million through buybacks and dividends during the first half, including $478 million of share repurchases in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: ADT raised its full-year outlook. Management now expects approximately 30% growth in 2026 adjusted free cash flow, about 2% revenue growth and roughly 2% adjusted EPS growth. The company is also scaling the ADT+ platform and launching ADT Blu, a self-installed product intended to expand its customer base and distribution channels. ADT Free Cash Flow Outlook and ADT Blu Update

Management now expects approximately 30% growth in 2026 adjusted free cash flow, about 2% revenue growth and roughly 2% adjusted EPS growth. The company is also scaling the ADT+ platform and launching ADT Blu, a self-installed product intended to expand its customer base and distribution channels. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend supports ADT’s income appeal, but the payout was not described as an increase.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend supports ADT’s income appeal, but the payout was not described as an increase. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and customer trends were mixed. GAAP income from continuing operations fell 8%, adjusted income declined 6%, recurring monthly revenue decreased 1% to $360 million, and gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%. A consumer report alleging a disputed five-year contract extension and an allegedly unauthorized signature could add reputational and customer-retention pressure. Consumer Dispute Involving ADT Security Contract

ADT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.53 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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