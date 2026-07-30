First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,094 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of American Healthcare REIT worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Compass Point started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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