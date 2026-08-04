First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,893 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 106,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of NETSTREIT worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.25 to $23.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $22.00 target price on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.19.

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Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NTST opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 0.95%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 586.67%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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