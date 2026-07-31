First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,796 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

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Nordson Stock Up 0.1%

NDSN stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.61. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $207.08 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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