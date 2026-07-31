First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,934 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 345,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Harley-Davidson worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,251 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Griffin Securities set a $30.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.11.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $780,312. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $37,979.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $718,536. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,672 shares of company stock worth $116,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:HOG opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.26. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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