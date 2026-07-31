First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,173 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in US Foods by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in US Foods by 2,548.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,979,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in US Foods by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company's stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of US Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 1.6%

USFD opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

See Also

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