First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Clarivate PLC $CLVT

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522,601 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 516,418 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Clarivate worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Clarivate alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,630 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 37.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,872 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 122,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 1,420.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,978 shares of the company's stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,110,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,250 shares of the company's stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 82,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,243,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Clarivate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clarivate reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.19, ahead of the $0.17–$0.18 analyst consensus and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 financial outlook and cited progress on its Value Creation Plan. Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Clarivate reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.19, ahead of the $0.17–$0.18 analyst consensus and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 financial outlook and cited progress on its Value Creation Plan. Positive Sentiment: Stifel lowered its price target from $6.00 to $5.00 but retained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst note

Stifel lowered its price target from $6.00 to $5.00 but retained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company is sharpening its strategic focus through the previously announced divestiture of its Life Sciences & Healthcare segment, a move intended to improve its financial profile but which also changes the business mix. Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company is sharpening its strategic focus through the previously announced divestiture of its Life Sciences & Healthcare segment, a move intended to improve its financial profile but which also changes the business mix. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Easton will become Clarivate’s chief financial officer on August 8, succeeding Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Easton is an experienced Clarivate executive, which may support continuity, but the leadership transition adds uncertainty. Clarivate Appoints Michael Easton as Chief Financial Officer

Michael Easton will become Clarivate’s chief financial officer on August 8, succeeding Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Easton is an experienced Clarivate executive, which may support continuity, but the leadership transition adds uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $587.3 million fell 5.5% year over year and missed the $589.7 million consensus estimate. The revenue decline, along with Clarivate’s negative net margin, offsets some of the earnings beat. Clarivate Earnings Report

Second-quarter revenue of $587.3 million fell 5.5% year over year and missed the $589.7 million consensus estimate. The revenue decline, along with Clarivate’s negative net margin, offsets some of the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup and Goldman Sachs both moved to “neutral” and reduced their price targets to $2.50 and $2.60, respectively, from $2.80 and $2.90. The coordinated revisions are likely weighing on sentiment despite both targets remaining above recent levels. Benzinga analyst notes

Clarivate Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Clarivate PLC has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $587.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $2.80 to $2.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $2.90 to $2.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.02.

Get Our Latest Report on Clarivate

About Clarivate

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clarivate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clarivate wasn't on the list.

While Clarivate currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here