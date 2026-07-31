First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.57 Million Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,468 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 403,199 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Fluence Energy worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNC. Citigroup upgraded Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.53.

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Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,823,163. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,750. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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