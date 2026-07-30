First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 88,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 806.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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