First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,694 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Ball worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Ball by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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