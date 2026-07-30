First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,782 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 277,233 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 518,796 shares of the company's stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7,554.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,740 shares of the company's stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 282,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.73.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Darling Ingredients's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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