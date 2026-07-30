First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.39 Million Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694,248 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 646,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Kosmos Energy worth $21,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678,033 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,320,597 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 286,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,593 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272,318 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 832,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,903,093 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 289,626 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 5.6%

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.71. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.21 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 59.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 45,980 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $94,259.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,935,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,590.50. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 43,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $118,662.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,311 shares in the company, valued at $224,709.03. This trade represents a 34.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 294,580 shares of company stock valued at $689,275 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.40 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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