First Trust Advisors LP Has $34.55 Million Holdings in Crane $CR

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,045 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 100,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Crane worth $34,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,961 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $144,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Crane by 21.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,589 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,631 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $15,840,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,863 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,689,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $234.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.44. Crane has a 12 month low of $159.58 and a 12 month high of $230.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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