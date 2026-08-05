First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,566 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 118,469 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.5%

LULU stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $225.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $148.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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