First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGS. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $442.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $383.91 on Tuesday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $411.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $432.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp NYSE: MSGS is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA's New York Knicks, the NHL's New York Rangers and the WNBA's New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

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