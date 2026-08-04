First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. $CERT

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) by 227.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,484 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 635,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Certara worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 50.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Certara by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.13 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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