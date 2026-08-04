First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,469 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Crocs worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,473 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crocs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.09.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $140.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 47.75%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.82) EPS. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-14.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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