First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 174.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 74,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 180,452 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 403,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period.

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Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $71.67 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.36. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 86.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Terreno Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

See Also

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