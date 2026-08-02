First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.5% in the first quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Fair Isaac by 424.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 530 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,600.93.

View Our Latest Report on FICO

Key Stories Impacting Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: FICO beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Fair Isaac Raises Guidance As FICO Score Business Drives Growth

Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Scores business remained the key growth engine. Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Scores, Revenues Up Year Over Year

Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive. Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Analyst Maintains Buy on FICO

Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was mixed across business lines. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth.

Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term mortgage headwinds and downside guidance details pressured the stock. Investors appear concerned that weaker mortgage activity and slower software momentum could limit growth, making the revenue miss more important than the EPS beat. The sharp reaction marked the stock’s weakest performance in several years. FICO Stock Drops the Most in 6 Years

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,200. The trade was a 66.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,124.66 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,216.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,233.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.17 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 34.05%.Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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