First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610,726 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 344,035 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407,606 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 818,316 shares of the company's stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 689,903 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 4,931,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 1,255,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $23,473,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 356,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 195,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,218,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,624,416.52. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $84,445.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,789,349.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,937 shares of company stock valued at $486,974. 6.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 842.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.10.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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