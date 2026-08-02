First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,845 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Whirlpool worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.22.

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Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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