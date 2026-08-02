First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,338 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 379,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Huntsman worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntsman by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company's stock.

Key Huntsman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Huntsman’s second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to approximately $1.66 billion, exceeding the $1.60 billion consensus estimate. Revenue rose across all major segments, led by Polyurethanes, Advanced Materials and Performance Products. Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Huntsman’s second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to approximately $1.66 billion, exceeding the $1.60 billion consensus estimate. Revenue rose across all major segments, led by Polyurethanes, Advanced Materials and Performance Products. Positive Sentiment: The net loss narrowed sharply to $6 million from $158 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA reached $120 million. The improvement suggests operating conditions are recovering despite continued pressure on profitability. Huntsman Q2 Revenue and Net Loss

The net loss narrowed sharply to $6 million from $158 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA reached $120 million. The improvement suggests operating conditions are recovering despite continued pressure on profitability. Positive Sentiment: The board declared another $0.0875-per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The ongoing payout may support income-oriented investors, although it is relatively modest compared with the company’s earnings challenges. Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2026 Common Dividend

The board declared another $0.0875-per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The ongoing payout may support income-oriented investors, although it is relatively modest compared with the company’s earnings challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Huntsman said its planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin remains in progress, with a shareholder vote scheduled for August 25, 2026. The transaction could create longer-term strategic benefits, but approval and integration remain important execution risks. Huntsman Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Huntsman said its planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin remains in progress, with a shareholder vote scheduled for August 25, 2026. The transaction could create longer-term strategic benefits, but approval and integration remain important execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were approximately breakeven, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.06 per share. The company also used $90 million of free cash flow and reported $60 million of operating cash outflow, reinforcing concerns about near-term cash generation. Huntsman Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Huntsman's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Huntsman's payout ratio is -33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on Huntsman in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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