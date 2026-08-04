First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Free Report) by 786.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 135,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Getty Realty worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 438,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 396,897 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 339,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 802,660 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 297,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.45 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Getty Realty's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.540 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Getty Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.29.

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About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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