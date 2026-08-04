First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,662 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.00.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $195.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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