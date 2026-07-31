First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,108 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 497,233 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNH. Evercore set a $12.25 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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