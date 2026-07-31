First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 389.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,989 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 433,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of StandardAero worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,081,516 shares of the company's stock worth $395,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock worth $401,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,568,000 after buying an additional 3,212,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in StandardAero by 447,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,103,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,014,000 after buying an additional 3,102,973 shares in the last quarter.

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StandardAero Price Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.91.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SARO. Zacks Research downgraded StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SARO

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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