First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 706.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,958,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.28% of Dynatrace worth $251,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 25.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company's stock worth $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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