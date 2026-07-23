First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in AECOM $ACM

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026,446 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,053,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.34% of AECOM worth $256,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 10,301 shares of the construction company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 30,040.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,633 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni bought 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the purchase, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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