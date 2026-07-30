First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,649 shares of the company's stock after selling 269,903 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of DXC Technology worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,094 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.92 and a beta of 0.82. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded DXC Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez purchased 28,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,512,062.80. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Further Reading

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