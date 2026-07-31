First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,379 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Five Below worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

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Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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