First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP - Free Report) TSE: BEP by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,519 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 49,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners's payout ratio is presently -506.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

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