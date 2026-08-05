First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 233,489 Shares of Stagwell Inc. $STGW

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,642 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 233,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Stagwell worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Stagwell had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 0.53%.The company had revenue of $786.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,034,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,445,741.20. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank P. Lanuto sold 62,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 491,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,125.42. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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