First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 44,713 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 287.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,258 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lantheus by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,776 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the first quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities cut Lantheus from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair set a $102.50 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Read Our Latest Report on LNTH

More Lantheus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lantheus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Curium agreed to acquire Lantheus for $102.50 per share in cash , with non-transferable contingent value rights (CVRs) offering up to an additional $12 per share if specified prostate-cancer, neurology and DEFINITY sales milestones are achieved through 2030. The total potential value is approximately $8 billion. Reuters article

Curium agreed to acquire Lantheus for , with non-transferable contingent value rights (CVRs) offering up to an additional if specified prostate-cancer, neurology and DEFINITY sales milestones are achieved through 2030. The total potential value is approximately $8 billion. Positive Sentiment: The deal represents premiums to Lantheus’ unaffected trading levels, and the company’s board unanimously approved it after reviewing multiple strategic alternatives, including remaining independent. The combination would unite Lantheus’ U.S. radiodiagnostics business with Curium’s global manufacturing and theranostics platform across more than 70 countries. Curium Announces Definitive Agreement to Merge with Lantheus

The deal represents premiums to Lantheus’ unaffected trading levels, and the company’s board unanimously approved it after reviewing multiple strategic alternatives, including remaining independent. The combination would unite Lantheus’ U.S. radiodiagnostics business with Curium’s global manufacturing and theranostics platform across more than 70 countries. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted the transaction as a favorable outcome for shareholders, while recent reported price targets—including a median target of $115—remain above the cash consideration, potentially reflecting value in the CVRs. Analyst insights on Lantheus

Analyst commentary highlighted the transaction as a favorable outcome for shareholders, while recent reported price targets—including a median target of $115—remain above the cash consideration, potentially reflecting value in the CVRs. Neutral Sentiment: The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Until then, Lantheus will remain publicly traded; afterward, it will become private. Fierce Biotech article

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Until then, Lantheus will remain publicly traded; afterward, it will become private. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed, suggesting limited independent-stock catalysts while the acquisition is pending. Lantheus is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 6, but it will not hold a conference call. Conflicting analyst sentiment on Lantheus

Analyst sentiment is mixed, suggesting limited independent-stock catalysts while the acquisition is pending. Lantheus is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 6, but it will not hold a conference call. Negative Sentiment: Lantheus suspended its previously issued FY 2026 guidance because of the pending transaction, increasing uncertainty around near-term operating performance and limiting visibility for standalone valuation.

Lantheus suspended its previously issued FY 2026 guidance because of the pending transaction, increasing uncertainty around near-term operating performance and limiting visibility for standalone valuation. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder law firms announced investigations into whether Lantheus obtained a fair price and whether directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties. Such actions could raise legal costs or delay closing, although they do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing. Shareholder investigation

Several shareholder law firms announced investigations into whether Lantheus obtained a fair price and whether directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties. Such actions could raise legal costs or delay closing, although they do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: The additional $12 per share is contingent on demanding commercial milestones and is not guaranteed. Investors also face normal merger risks, including financing, regulatory approval, shareholder approval and potential competing bids.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $111.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Further Reading

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