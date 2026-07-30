First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in American Tower were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $179.89 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.06 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 31.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.19.

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Trending Headlines about American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower raised its 2026 guidance again, increasing the midpoints for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $11.00-$11.17, above the $10.66 analyst consensus. Management also expects roughly 15% growth in data-center revenue, supported by strong AI-related demand. American Tower raises 2026 outlook again, targets approximately 15 percent data center revenue growth

American Tower raised its 2026 guidance again, increasing the midpoints for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $11.00-$11.17, above the $10.66 analyst consensus. Management also expects roughly 15% growth in data-center revenue, supported by strong AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $2.749 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of expectations, while AFFO rose to $2.71 per share from $2.60 a year earlier, in line with estimates. Property revenue increased 6.3%, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to approximately $868 million. American Tower tops second-quarter estimates, raises annual outlook

Second-quarter revenue reached $2.749 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of expectations, while AFFO rose to $2.71 per share from $2.60 a year earlier, in line with estimates. Property revenue increased 6.3%, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to approximately $868 million. Positive Sentiment: Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center business, and robust global tower leasing are improving the company’s growth profile. The results suggest that AI-related data-center demand may provide an increasingly important earnings driver beyond traditional mobile-network infrastructure. American Tower raises outlook as CoreSite leasing reaches record

Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center business, and robust global tower leasing are improving the company’s growth profile. The results suggest that AI-related data-center demand may provide an increasingly important earnings driver beyond traditional mobile-network infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuation targets: Scotiabank increased its target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating upside potential but a measured view of the shares’ valuation. Scotiabank adjusts price target on American Tower

Analysts raised their valuation targets: Scotiabank increased its target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating upside potential but a measured view of the shares’ valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face operational and financing headwinds, including DISH-related tenant churn and higher refinancing costs. Although the outlook was raised, some coverage noted that the initial full-year revenue forecast was below market expectations, which could limit near-term enthusiasm if tower growth or CoreSite leasing slows. American Tower Q2 earnings call highlights

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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